FRA work to clear blocked roads around the country

Several roads around the country have been closed due to flooding.

Three roads are closed in the Central division due to floodwaters while six roads between Suva and Korovou have been closed due to fallen trees.

With heavy rain being experienced across the country, two roads in the Western Division are closed due to flooding while three are closed in the Northern Division.

FRA is urging Fijians to beware of a further increase in the risk of landslides due to saturated ground conditions in hillside terrain as well as the possibility of rockfalls and debris on the roadway amidst heavy rain.

It adds that their contractors are on-site to clear the blocked roads.

Concerns were also raised about faulty traffic signals and FRA has clarified that due to power outage in the Central Division, the traffic signals are currently not operational.

It says temporary traffic management is being put in place and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

Full List of Roads Closed:

Central Division

 Reki Street, Raiwai

 Naivoco Road in Korovou

 Naboro Cocoa Road, Korovou

Fallen trees at the following locations:

 Lodoni Road in Korovou

 Fallen tree on Matanikutu Road, Tamavua.

 Wailoku Road

 Ratu Mara Road-

 Raru Sukuna Road-

 Namara and Ratu Kadavulevu Road

Western Division

 Narara Crossing in Rakiraki

 Barbara Irish Crossing in Rakiraki

Northern Division

 Qelemumu Crossing on Qelemumu Road

 Navukuru Crossing on Navukuru Road

 Siberia Road