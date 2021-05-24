Flooding experienced in parts of Fiji, more rain forecast

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 4:17 pm
[Source: NDMO]

More rain is in the forecast which will lead to flooding of creeks, rivers, and roads.

The Nadi Meteorological Services says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says people can expect rain to continue and them to prepare accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

Meke says as of midday Tropical Depression 03F was located 500km West of Nadi and is currently slow-moving adding that rain bands continue to affect the group.

“As of the last 24 hours we have had rain over most parts of the Western Division, over Viti Levu and the Northern Division with some strong and gusty winds as well experienced with rain coming through. So this type of weather we should expect as we move into the weekend and into early next week.”

Meke says should TD03F develop into a cyclone it will be Category Two at the most and will remain to the West of Fiji.

He adds that according to their forecast of the current system, the weather should begin to clear by Thursday or Friday.

