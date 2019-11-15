Home

Flash flood warning remains for low lying areas

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 18, 2020 2:40 am
Dreketilailai crossing [Source: FRA]

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas for the whole of Fiji.

A flash flood warning is also in place for low lying areas downstream of Qawa catchment in Labasa.

The water level at Dreketilailai station was 2.85m as of 2.58 this morning, 0.08m above warning level and decreasing.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

