Natural Disaster

Flash flood warning in force for low lying areas

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:48 am
[Source: FRA]

A flash flood warning is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams in the Rakiraki catchment.

This as severe Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to track towards the south of the Fiji group and is expected to bring with it heavy rain.

A flash flood alert is also in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Ba, Tavua and Kubuna catchment.

Article continues after advertisement

Severe TC Harold is expected to start affecting parts of Fiji around 3am today.

People living in low lying and flood-prone areas are urged to be aware of their nearest escape routes in case of rising water levels or flooding.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

