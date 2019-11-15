A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of the eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and low lying areas of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Met Office says a trough of low pressure lies just to the west of Fiji and is slowly moving eastwards towards the country.

Associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group. Rain is expected to gradually ease from the west later today.

The general public is being advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers, creeks, and roads.