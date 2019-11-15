Five evacuation centres activated

Five evacuation centres around the country have been activated in light of Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The National Disaster Management Office says two evacuation centres in the Central Division are now operational.

These are LDS Church in Calia which is currently holding 42 evacuees and the old Navua Hospital which is holding 26 evacuees.

In the Northern Division – three evacuation centres have been activated.

These are Rabi Council Office – 17 evacuees, SDA Rabi – 17 evacuees and Farm Catholic Hall (Rabi) which has 17 evacuees sheltering in it.