Fijians to be alert in light of current weather conditions

A flash flood warning is in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu, as well as Tavua and Rakiraki.

This comes as Tropical disturbance TD03F lies at about 503km west of Nadi and as of 3am today, the disturbance is moving west-southwest at 11km/hr.

The Nadi Weather Office says this comes with an associated active trough of cloud and rain that affects the Fiji group.

It adds that people living in the Northern Division, the Western half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca group can expect strong winds upto 55km/hr with periods of heavy rain.

Fijians are being reminded to be vigilant and to take precautionary measures in light of the current weather conditions.

The National Disaster Management Office says people in flood-prone areas are to watch for rapidly rising water in the event continuous rainfall causes flooding.

NDMO stresses that parents should ensure that children do not swim in flooded rivers or waters.

Motorists are also being advised to take caution as they can expect poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.