Fijians not to cross flooded crossings and roads

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 17, 2020 12:52 pm
NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says roads and bridges that were flooded overnight was due to the drainage systems in place.

As Tropical Cyclone Tino approaches Fiji and heavy downpour is expected for most parts of the country – the National Disaster Management Office says there’s a possibility of flash floods.

“The flooding that we’re having is not so much because of our catchments. It’s because of the drainage that we have respective areas that’s been flooded. Do not cross flooded rivers, do not put yourself, do not put yourself, don not out your children, do not put your family at risks and motorists please do not put the children at risks by letting them guide you on flooded waters.”

Soko is advising Fijians to remain vigilant and not to attempt to cross flooded crossings.

 

