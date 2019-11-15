Fijians not to cross flooded crossings and roads

As Tropical Cyclone Tino approaches Fiji and heavy downpour is expected for most parts of the country – the National Disaster Management Office says there’s a possibility of flash floods.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says roads and bridges that were flooded overnight was due to the drainage systems in place.

“The flooding that we’re having is not so much because of our catchments. It’s because of the drainage that we have respective areas that’s been flooded. Do not cross flooded rivers, do not put yourself, do not put yourself, don not out your children, do not put your family at risks and motorists please do not put the children at risks by letting them guide you on flooded waters.”

Soko is advising Fijians to remain vigilant and not to attempt to cross flooded crossings.