Fijians in the North ready for intensifying weather

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 17, 2020 1:15 pm
Labasa and Savusavu Special Administrator Chair Justin Hunter says shops in Savusavu were open this morning to allow Fijians to make their last-minute cyclone preparations.

Hunter says they’ve been experiencing continuous rain since morning and momentary gusts of wind.

He adds marinas have been warned to dock their boats and yacht as they brace for TC Tino.

“If they need any help with boats and things which we’ve been doing this morning, making sure boats are secured and helping people get it out of the water. We don’t know what this cyclone is going to bring but we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best and most of our people are aware and well informed.”

Meanwhile, villagers of Naselesele in Taveuni have been experiencing momentary gusts of wind and continuous rain.

Naselesele villager, Mario Nacumu says rain hasn’t stopped in the past several hours and villagers are bracing for the adverse weather.

Nacumu says villagers are moving into neighboring concrete houses to take shelter.

Similarly, Rotuma has been experiencing strong winds since morning with a slight drizzle.

