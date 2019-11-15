Fijians in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures

Those living in low-lying areas are advised to take precautionary measures as a heavy rain warning remains in force.

The warning is for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Kadavu, Viti Levu, the Eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and Lau and Lomaiviti group.

With a flash flood alert issued by the Fiji Met Office last night, Fijians living in these areas are to identify safe zones to evacuate when the need arises.

The weather office says a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain affects the country.

A moist easterly wind flow prevails over the group. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times, and squally thunderstorms.

Persons with disabilities, children, and the elderly should be a main priority especially those who are in low-lying areas.

Vehicles and pedestrians are advised to refrain from crossing flooded roads and walkways.

Parents and guardians are also advised to keep watch over their children ensuring they refrain from playing in flooded areas.