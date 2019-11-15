Fijians advised to take precautions as low pressure system approaches

The Fiji Meteorological Office says people need to take precautionary measures with the threat of a cyclone upon us.

Fiji Meteorological Director Misaele Funaki, however, says a current low-pressure system hovering over us, this has a chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone which they are closely monitoring.

Funaki says based on the forecast track, the system lies North of Rotuma.

He says the projected part for the system could affect the Western part of Viti Levu and the parts of Vanua Levu.

“it’s still a low-pressure system at the moment and as I said we were waiting for this signature to come on board and now that the low-pressure system has been analyzed then it will eventually become a tropical disturbance and a depression and develops further on. It’s still early stages right now.”

Funaki says they are expecting rain and winds to pick up from Boxing Day as the system moves closer to the group.