Fiji Red Cross Society ready for another cyclone season

[Source: Fiji Red Cross]

The Fiji Red Cross Society stands ready to respond to any emergency or disaster relief efforts over the next few months.

This comes as two to three tropical cyclones are expected to pass through our Exclusive Economic Zone in the cyclone season, which starts this week.

Disaster Management Coordinator Maciu Nokelevu says thorough and efficient distribution of relief items after a disaster will continue to be prioritized by Fiji Red Cross.

“We have 39 containers and we have done stock take of all those containers and our stock now is before NDMO because of the reporting and all those things that we need to do as a humanitarian partner.”

The organization has been conducting awareness and training in targeted communities, to ensure people at the grassroots level know what to do before, during, and after a disaster.

“They’ve identified the vulnerabilities in the communities, and come with plans to mitigate or to remove the hazard areas within their communities.”

Nokelevu says with the cyclone before us, the organization has mobilized volunteers at the community level.

These volunteers have also been trained in child protection in emergencies as well as protection, gender and social inclusion.