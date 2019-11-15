Fiji Meteorological Services is prepared: Atalifo

The Fiji Meteorological Services is now training its officers to move away from traditional ways of predicting weather to impact-based forecasting.

Director Teri Atalifo says this is being done as Fiji expects at least one severe Tropical Cyclone this season which will likely be a category three or above.

Atalifo says Fijians should always keep themselves updated with the latest weather report as Fiji Met is working on reducing the loss of lives during tropical cyclones.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this season we are anticipating three cyclones for Fiji. Out of the three we expect at least one to be a severe cyclone. Yes, those are our predictions and we hope we can reduce the loss of lives and livelihoods.”

Atalifo says the Met Office is fully geared up for the cyclone season and are working closely with the National Disaster Management Office.

“We make sure that our operations are good and everything is running and functioning well. We want, our equipment to withstand when cyclones pass through Fiji.”

Fiji Met has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health, Waterways, and Agriculture and the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji to enhance their preparedness.