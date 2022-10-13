Fiji can expect four severe tropical cyclones

Aftermath of a cyclone. [File Photo]

Fiji should expect three to four severe Tropical Cyclones ranging from category three and above between November and April.

Meteorological Services Minister, Jone Usamate says on average, three severe Tropical Cyclones affect RSMC Nadi region every season.

He says the 2022-2023 TC season is predicted to have average to below average number of severe cyclones.

Usamate says for Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone, two to three tropical cyclones are likely to pass through this season.

He adds similarly, one to two severe tropical cyclones are likely to affect Fiji during this season.

Additionally, Usamate says the rainfall prediction for the duration of the cyclone season is above average, which means we should expect more rain in the next six months.