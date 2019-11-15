Fiji Airways to move few airplanes overseas amid TC Harold

Fiji Airways is expected to move a few of their aircrafts to New Zealand and Australia tomorrow as Tropical Cyclone Harold heads towards Fiji.

The National Airline says they are doing this to ensure the safety of their aircraft.

Fiji Airways says they will only be moving their bigger planes which is the A330, A350 and Boeing 737.

The smaller aircrafts will be moved into the hanger.

FBC News was also informed that an evacuation flight will take off tomorrow to the United States and the aircraft will remain in the US for a few days also.

In total Fiji Airways has 13 aircrafts.