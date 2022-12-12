FCOSS calls for disaster preparedness

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga.

Effective communication at all levels of society is a vital element in disaster preparedness and response.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the team is working on improving this as Fiji is now in its Tropical Cyclone season.

Catanasiga says this is an important period for Fijians and it is imperative to reiterate the need for people to exercise their civic rights.

She also warned voters to be aware of the weather and prepare well before heading to the polling station on Wednesday.

“I think it is important that we plan ahead, not only if there is heavy rainfall, but in case there is a disruption in services, and that usually happens during a disaster, we need to plan for those scenarios.”

Catanasiga says FCOSS has designed a tool with members of some vulnerable communities and government representatives to have open data capacities to enable key agencies to communicate during and after a disaster.

She says for several years, they have noted that communication is only one way and civil society and non-government organizations are not checking the impact of their work.

Catanasiga adds this has compelled the team to work on improving communication with communities around Fiji.