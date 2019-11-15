Families in Seaqaqa advised to evacuate with weather to worsen

Several families in Seaqaqa whose homes were partially destroyed during TC Sarai last month have been advised to move to evacuation centres today.

This as the Tropical Depression 04F is expected to intensify and move closer to Fiji.

Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says their safety is paramount at this stage.

Article continues after advertisement

The families – four in Tabia and two in Muanidevo, Dreketi have been living in their partially damaged homes since TC Sarai left the Fiji group late last year.

They have since been receiving assistance from the District and Provincial offices.

Today, the District office in Seaqaqa is urging these families to move now before the impending cyclone hits Fiji.