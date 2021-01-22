Expect heavy rain for now: Fiji Met

A clear picture on any low-pressure systems forming into a cyclone will be known by Thursday.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director Terry Atalifo says for now they are just monitoring the low-pressure systems in the region.

“Multiple low-pressure systems are all over the place, the situation is still uncertain on which low-pressure system will further develop into a cyclone but one thing we are certain that in terms of cyclone activity the chances of one of these low-pressure system developing into a cyclone come Thursday to Friday is quite high at this stage.”

However, Atalifo stresses that Fijians should take heed of the heavy rain alert that is in force.

“With that heavy rain alert we also have flash flood alert especially for low lying areas and areas prone to flooding and with heavy rain, we expect strong winds associated with the convergence zone.”

The tropical disturbance lingering to the North of New Caledonia is likely to merge with the low-pressure system near Vanuatu and possibly become a tropical cyclone by midweek.