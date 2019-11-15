Evacuation centres activated in Cakaudrove Province

Some evacuation centres have been opened in the Cakaudrove Province, where people from nearby villages have taken shelter.

According to Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu, two evacuation centres have opened in Rabi, two in Naweni, one in Napuka and one in Tukavesi.

Villagers have been arriving at these centres after midday as the wind and rain picked up speed and intensity.

In Savusavu Town, the market and businesses have closed and people sent home.

Power supply in the Town has been shut down.

Police are monitoring the movement of the public in and around the town area.