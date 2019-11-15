Emergency Operations activated

The National Disaster Management Office has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to monitor the current weather situation.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko is advising members of the public to take necessary measures to ensure the lives of individuals and families are safe.

The NDMO is working with Divisional Commissioners as heavy rain is forecast for the Fiji Group.

Soko says emergency kits must be on standby and disaster preparedness plans have to be practised.

She adds compounds must be clear of debris, and pets and livestock must be secured as well.

Motorists and pedestrians are also advised to avoid crossing flooded roads and walkways.