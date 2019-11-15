Earthquake felt in parts of Viti Levu

A 5.4 moderate earthquake was felt in some parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.
This was confirmed by the Mineral Resources Department in the last hour.
The earthquake with 10km depth source occurred 38 km North to North West from Yadua Island.
Article continues after advertisement
The department has confirmed that it does not pose any immediate tsunami threat to the region.
They will continue to monitor for further updates.
