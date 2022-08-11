Early warning systems to be improved

The outputs of the project will include the improvement of flash flood early warning systems in a pilot catchment in Fiji.[File Photo]

Work is underway to improve the Flash Flood Early Warning Systems in Fiji.

A one-day meeting was held in Suva yesterday where relevant stakeholders provided valuable feedback on the system to the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Fiji Met has been working with the Pacific Community since February to determine the technical support that may be beneficial to improving and strengthening the warning systems.

[Source: Supplied]

Permanent Secretary for Meteorological Service, Taitusi Vakadravuyaca says the Met Office is hopeful that stakeholder engagement will be an essential mechanism to promote a shared understanding of the value of flood early warnings.



Furthermore, the outputs of the project will include the improvement of flash flood early warning systems in a pilot catchment in Fiji.

The Australian Water Partnership is funding the project.