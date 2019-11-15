Defence Minister urges people to be prepared

In light of the current weather situation the Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu is reassuring the public that his Ministry is working to ensure preparations are in place for what may come our way.

Seruiratu says his Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Disaster Management in monitoring the weather system and is pleading with the public to make necessary preparations.

The Defence Minister reiterates that troops and officers are on standby to assist should the need arise.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather situation very closely and of course the preparations continue and I think the key message for all us now is take heed of the advice that has been given from the weather office and the office of the NDMO and lets do all the preparations that we can when we have time.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 04F is expected to gradually intensify into a category one cyclone by later today.