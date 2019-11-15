Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Natural Disaster

Damage assessment in Kadavu complete

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 9, 2020 3:00 pm
The assessment on Kadavu Island following Tropical Cyclone Sarai has been completed and necessary actions were taken to help the islanders.[Source: NDMO]

The assessment on Kadavu Island following Tropical Cyclone Sarai has been completed and necessary actions were taken to help the islanders.

A thirty member Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team returned today after finishing the damage assessment.

The Health Officials who were part of the team did a check-up on 152 patients and performed surgeries on eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says seven people have been brought to the mainland onboard the vessel MV Veivueti for further treatment.

He also says seventy-five villagers in Kadavu were inspected.

Water and sanitation were surveyed and sorted in these areas.

He also highlighted that all shops have been inspected and schools have been disinfected and they are ready to class start classes from Monday.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.