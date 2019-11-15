Damage assessment in Kadavu complete

The assessment on Kadavu Island following Tropical Cyclone Sarai has been completed and necessary actions were taken to help the islanders.

A thirty member Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team returned today after finishing the damage assessment.

The Health Officials who were part of the team did a check-up on 152 patients and performed surgeries on eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says seven people have been brought to the mainland onboard the vessel MV Veivueti for further treatment.

He also says seventy-five villagers in Kadavu were inspected.

Beautiful morning here in Kadavu. 3️⃣ vessel for rehabilitation operation. #BuildToLast pic.twitter.com/ApL6LeS3j4 — Fiji National Disaster Management Office (@FijiNDMO) January 3, 2020

Water and sanitation were surveyed and sorted in these areas.

He also highlighted that all shops have been inspected and schools have been disinfected and they are ready to class start classes from Monday.