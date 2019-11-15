Cyclone warning now in place for Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau

A cyclone warning is now in force for Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau while a storm warning remains in force for Vatulele and southern parts of Viti Levu.

A gale warning remains in force for the rest of Viti Levu, Yasawa, the Mamanuca group, Lomaiviti group and the rest of Southern Lau group including Lakeba and Cicia.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji and a damaging heavy swell warning in force for the rest of the country.

The Fiji weather office is warning Fijians living in low lying and flood-prone areas to beware of their escape routes as a heavy rain warning is in force for the Fiji group.

Tropical Cyclone Harold was located about 745 kilometres West-Northwest of Nadi or about 860km West-Northwest of Kadavu at 9am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 205 km/hr with momentary gusts to 285 km/hr.

The cyclone is currently moving east-southeast at about 20 km/hr and on this track, TC Harold is expected to be located about 420km West of Nadi or about 520km West-North West of Kadavu at 9pm today and about 130km South-South West of Nadi or about 150km West of Kadavu at 9am tomorrow.

The last time we spoke it was a category 5 system and now it is a category 4 system but nonetheless it still has hurricane-force winds at its centre. The expectation is for severe TC Harold to maintain its southeastward movement.

A storm warning remains in force for Vatulele and is now in force for southern parts of Viti Levu, which is from Momi through to Pacific Harbour, Beqa and the Moala Group.

A gale warning remains in force for the rest of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Lomaiviti Group and the rest of Southern Lau Group including Lakeba and Cicia.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca, Western and Southern coast of Viti Levu, Vatulele, Beqa, Kadavu, Moala group and Southern Lau group.

We have been issuing warnings for primarily the places that could be experiencing the effects of severe TC Harold mainly the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu and also extending to Lomaiviti and to the Southern Lau to prepare accordingly, know the kind of weather that is coming onto them and also to take every measure available to prepare for severe TC Harold.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western