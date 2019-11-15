Home

Natural Disaster

Cyclone warning now in force for Southern parts of Viti Levu

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 4:19 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A tropical cyclone warning is now in force for the southern parts of Viti Levu from Momi through to Pacific Harbor including Beqa, Vatulele, Matuku and Vatoa.

The warning also remains in force for Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau as severe Tropical Cyclone Harold passes near the Fiji group.

TC Harold was located about 360 kilometers west of Nadi or about 470 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu at midnight.

Close to its centre the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 185km/hr with momentary gusts to 260km/hr.

The cyclone is currently moving east-southeast at about 28km/hr.

On this current track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 70 kilometers west of Kadavu or 130 kilometers south of Nadi at mid-day today and about 80 kilometers east of Ono-i-Lau or about 130 kilometers southeast of Matuku at later tonight.

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains in force for Lakeba and Cicia and is now also in force for the rest of the Lau group, Vanualevu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Destructive and damaging winds are likely to begin a few or several hours before the cyclone passes nearby.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji with a flash flood alert for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Ba, Tavua and Kubuna catchment.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

