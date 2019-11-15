Cyclone could form later in the week

The Fiji Meteorological Office says there is a high chance of a tropical cyclone developing later this week, but there is still no confirmation on which track it will take.

The weather office says currently a broad low-pressure area is located to the far north of Fiji.

This low is expected to develop over this area and move towards Fiji by Friday.

The Met Office goes on to say that weather forecasting models are in agreement of the low into a tropical cyclone but there currently is some differences on the forecast track.

Currently, one projected track is that will move over Vanua Levu the others are tracking it just to the west of Viti Levu.

This should be clearer in the next 72 hours, which is Thursday.

The Christmas weather has been forecast to be fine but deteriorates towards the weekend.

The forecast is that Rotuma could expect heavy rain and strong winds as early as Boxing Day.

Fiji Met says as the system moves closer to us, we should expect damaging to destructive force winds and heavy rain which may lead to flooding.

Storm surges could also be expected along the coast.

Members of the public are advised to remain alert and vigilant.

A reminder, please take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously when issued and remain prepared at all times.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is closely monitoring the situation and any alert and warning will be issued as and when significant changes are anticipated.