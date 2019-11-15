Community leaders to prioritized wellbeing of villagers

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office is advising Turaga-ni-Koro and community leaders to prioritize the wellbeing of villagers.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko is calling on the people living in Kadavu, Vatulele, Southern parts of Lau, Ono-i-Lau and the western half of Viti Levu to evacuate to safe places and move to higher grounds as Tropical Cyclone Harold moves closer to Fiji.

The NDMO Director says people in these areas should expect significant storm surge especially for those living along with the coastal areas.

TC Harold is currently a category 4 system and can cause widespread damages to structures including rooftops on weak structures, trees and vegetation.

