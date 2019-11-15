Community helping FRA contractor clear debris in Taveuni

People of Dromuninuku Settlement in Taveuni braved the early hours of the morning clearing debris that leads up to the Wairiki Shopping center.

Community member Taniela Vunibaka says the road is the only access to the shopping center where they go to in the weekend.

He says the men and youths are helping Fiji Roads Authority’s contractor in removing debris left behind by Tropical Cyclone Tino.

Vunibaka also says a roof of a house was blown overnight but villagers have managed to fix the damage early this morning.

He confirms that there were no causalities and that the other 19 houses in the village were well secured from any destruction.

Farmers will be assessing damages to their plantation later today.