Coastal flood warning issued

A coastal flood warning has been issued for most coastal parts of the country.

This as a deep low-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is expected to generate and direct moderate to damaging heavy southerly swells over Fiji waters.

The warning is for coastal areas of southern parts of Viti Levu (from Natadola through to Coral Coast to Pacific Harbour to Suva), southern coastal areas of Mamanuca Group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala Group, Lomaiviti Group and the Southern Lau Group.

The Nadi Weather Office says a damaging heavy swell alert has also been issued for Mamanuca Waters, Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Kadavu Passage, Southern Koro Sea and Southern Lau Waters.

Fijians in these areas can expect coastal sea flooding during high tides, especially on Monday and Tuesday.