Climate change is a global emergency says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told World leaders that climate change is now a global emergency.

Speaking at the World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi, Bainimarama said there’s a need for urgency and innovation in tackling the existential threat of climate change.

Bainimarama says Fiji has suffered from the impacts of climate change and this is evident in the six cyclones that hit Fiji in the last four years.

“But whether it’s the more frequent cyclones, the rising seas, or extreme waves of heat, Fijians aren’t alone in enduring the deadly and devastating consequences of climate change. This is a global emergency. So long as our planet continues heating, no people will be spared from greater suffering.”

The PM has called on world leaders to join Fiji in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.