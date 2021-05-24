Clean up underway in tourist town

The majority of the shops in Nadi Town remain closed after a weekend of flooding.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Ram Raju says the few shop owners that are in town are cleaning mud and debris.

Dr Raju says the water has also receded at the bus stand and market area and the Nadi Town Council workers have also been cleaning these areas since early today.

Meanwhile, the Nadi Back Road is now open to all traffic and floodwaters have also receded at Namotomoto Village.

There’s still no electricity in Nadi Town, however, other parts have had power supply restored.