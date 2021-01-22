Civil servants from flood prone areas advised to go home

All civil servants living in flood-prone areas have been released from work as of now.
This has been confirmed by Director National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko.
She says public servants in these areas need to prepare their families and keep them safe.
