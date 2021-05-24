Possibility of heavy rain and floods

Fiji should expect a possibility of heavy rain with a risk of flooding later next week.

The Fiji Meteorological Service stated that this is because of a low-pressure system that currently lies near the Solomon Islands.

While it may not directly affect Fiji, heavy rain can still be expected from the associated convergence zone.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

Acting Director of Meteorology, Terry Atalifo says the Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.