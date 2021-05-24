Home

Natural Disaster

Possibility of heavy rain and floods

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 4:50 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

Fiji should expect a possibility of heavy rain with a risk of flooding later next week.

The Fiji Meteorological Service stated that this is because of a low-pressure system that currently lies near the Solomon Islands.

While it may not directly affect Fiji, heavy rain can still be expected from the associated convergence zone.

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

Acting Director of Meteorology, Terry Atalifo says the Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.

