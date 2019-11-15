All shipping services to cease operations until further notice

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport has directed all shipping services in the country to cease their operations until further notice.

Speaking Exclusively to FBC News, Jone Usamate says this is done because of the adverse weather conditions that is forecast throughout the country.

Usamate says the green light for travel is only given to some ships in Yasawa while services at the Central, Eastern and the Northern division are halted.

“Yes accept for one ship that has to come from Buresala to Natovi we have ensured safety there and all the others have been stopped, just the exceptions of the Mamanuca’s where some ships are allowed to transfer some tourists that need to move, apart from that we need to ensure safety”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was also briefed today by the NDMO Director.

Bainimarama was briefed with all the contingency plans that are available and it will be activated when the need arises.