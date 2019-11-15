There are now 56 evacuation centres active in the Northern Division.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima has confirmed that more than 2,200 people are currently taking shelter in these evacuation centres.

Rainima adds that this number is due to change with updates of from the respective evacuation centres currently being undertaken.

Currently, the rain has eased and winds have died down in most parts of the Northern Division.

Rainima has confirmed that there is currently no power in the whole of Taveuni and in parts of Labasa.

He adds that Energy Fiji Limited has confirmed their teams will be out today to assess damages and work to restore power supply.

Rainima says their teams in the North are working on assessing damages to roads and bridges that will be confirmed later this morning.