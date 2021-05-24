4,630 people in EC’s, heavy rain warning remains

The National Disaster Management Office says 4,630 Fijians are in 162 evacuation centers as of this afternoon.

NDMO says there are 115 centers in the Western Division, 42 in the Central and five in the Northern Division.

It says all evacuation centers in the Eastern division are now closed and all evacuees have safely returned to their homes.

Meanwhile, with heavy rain and flooding still being experienced in many parts of the country, the Fiji Metrological Services says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern division, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Nadi Weather Office also says a flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas and flood-prone areas in Labasa, Qawa, Nasekawa, Nasarowaqa to Wainunu in Bua, and Western Viti Levu.