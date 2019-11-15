15 Evacuation centres on standby for Vanuabalavu and two in Cikobia

Fifteen evacuation centres have been on standby on Vanuabalavu Island and two in Cikobia.

Roko Tui Vanuabalavu Maikeli Waqatabu says the district representatives are working around the clock ensuring the safety of villagers on the island.

Waqatabu adds that a confirmation has been received that the island has been receiving light showers and strong winds this afternoon and villagers are bracing themselves for the disaster.

“A total of 17 Evacuation Centres are activated as of now. Those are two in Waitavi Village, 2 in Malaka village, 1 in Muamua village, 1 in Urone village, 2 in Levukana village, 1 for Lomaloma and Sawana village, two for Narocivo village, one in Mavana village, one in Mualevu village, two in Daliconi, 1 in Tuvuca island and 1 in Cikobia island”.

Meanwhile, Urone villager Filimoni Saqasayawa told FBC News that villagers are preparing themselves for TC Tino.

He says that preparations started from yesterday upon hearing the alert and all houses now have shutters, food items are stocked ensuring all houses are secured.