Tropical Cyclone Sarai intensifies to Category Two

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a category two system.

It was located about 190km west-southwest of Viwa or about 230km west of Nadi at 4pm.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 95km /hr with momentary gusts to 130km/hr.

Fiji Meteorological Services director Misaele Funaki says the cyclone is anticipated to move south at about 28km/hr and is expected to turn and move southeast from tonight.

The centre should be located about 190km southwest of Nadi or 230km west of Kadavu at 4 tomorrow morning and about 120km southwest of Kadavu at 4pm.

Kadavu and Vatulele should expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr with momentary gusts to 110 km/hr increasing to destructive force winds with average speeds of 95km/hr with momentary gusts to 130km/hr from tomorrow afternoon.

“Members of the public especially in the Western Division should expect damaging gale force winds to continue on to tonight and we are aware that it has been raining for quiet sometime in the various parts of Viti Levu so all the rain will eventually find its way down into the main streams. So we should expect the windy conditions, storm force winds for some places and also the gale force winds for majority of the Western Division.”

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Lomaiviti Group, Viti Levu and nearby smaller Islands expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr with momentary gusts to 110 km/hr.

For Lau Group: Expect periods of rain becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms.

For Rotuma: Expect occasional rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

For the Lau Group and Rotuma:

Expect fresh to strong northeast to southeast winds with speeds up to 45 km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr. Rough to very rough seas with moderate easterly swells also expected.

Funaki says it has been raining continuously for the past 12 to 18 hours and some areas have received as high as 200mm of rain.

He warns the public in all areas must be on high alert for flooding.

“So with more rain coming this will lead to flooding. So the threat right now is not only low lying or flood-prone areas but the water that will overflow from these areas will eventually find its way into major streams and rivers.”

A “Flash Flood Warning” remains inforce for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central Division and now in force for low lying areas and small streams within the Rakiraki area

A “Flood Alert” remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Korovou River; downstream of Nairukuruku Station in the Wainimala River; downstream of Nayavu Station in the Wainibuka River.