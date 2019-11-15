63 people now in evacuation centres

63 people are now taking shelter in three evacuation centres, which have opened as Tropical Cyclone Sarai intensifies.

26 people are taking shelter at Matawalu Pentecostal Church in Lautoka, 21 people in Maratar Hall in Wailoku and 16 people are taking shelter in Tokou Village in Ovalau.

The National Disaster Office is advising those living in low lying areas to move to higher ground now as TC Sarai is expected to intensify from tonight with more rain and strong wind.

Evacuation Centres are on standby in other areas will open as and when needed by those affected.