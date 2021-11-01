Natokalau Village lights up

Fifteen homes in Natokalau Village in Kubulau, Bua have been fitted with a 2kW solar system thanks to Fiji Pine Limited.

Village Headman Rafaele Sawai says they are over the moon as this system will allow them to have electrical appliances which couldn’t use before.

The homes were previously fitted with solar systems which could only be used to power lights and charge phones, but these were damaged by TC Winston in 2016.

Sawai says these new systems will allow families to buy fridges, washing machines, ovens and other appliances.

66 year-old Vilisitaro Salala says the new system provides better quality lights that will enable her to weave mats into the night instead of having to wait for daylight.

Villager Fabiano Volabogi Cama says the new system will enable him to move more freely inside his home after a stroke five years ago affected his mobility.

The solar electrification project is part of Fiji Pine’s community development assistance to landowners who have leased land to the company.

The project cost over $84,000.