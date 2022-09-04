Nationwide voter registration drive officially ends

[File Photo]

The rate of voter registration this year is high and the majority are youth as 70 percent of Fiji’s population are below the age of 40.

The nationwide voter registration drive officially ended yesterday with 55,725 people registering during the national drive that started in August.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says more than 680,000 Fijians have registered to vote in the 2022 General Elections.

“We have over 680,000 voters that have already registered for the 2022 General Elections. Our registration rate is significantly higher, a lot of people are directly registered from schools so this means we are still trending on par with the 2018 trend and the number of registrations is quite high.”

Saneem says they noticed that in the lead-up to the final days of the national drive, the number of people turning up to the booths dropped.

He adds that this indicates that a lot of people have already updated their details during the drive.

Meanwhile, the President, upon the advice of the Prime Minister will issue the Writ for a new election after the expiry of each four-year term.