Nationwide voter registration drive continues

As of 30th June 2022, the number of voters stands at 686,076.

The Fijian Elections Office has conducted their third extensive voter list verification cleansing drive and they removed 7,912 voters who have been confirmed deceased.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says these have been done through the 3rd round of Voter List verification by Turaga-Ni-Koros and District Advisory Councillors and through secondary verification from the Registrar of Births, Deaths, and Marriages.

Saneem adds on the 3rd day of the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive, FEO has recorded 619 new registrations and the team has served 3,282 voters.

“The FEO has provided voter services directly to 417,656 Fijians since the 3rd of October 2021. In the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive earlier this year, over 200,000 Fijians accessed FEO services including new registrations.”

Saneem adds currently 123,889 voters are still holding on to their green voter cards.