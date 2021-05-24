Home

Nationwide voter registration and awareness begin

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 12:22 pm

The Fijian Elections Office will reward 300 people with $100 each if they upgrade their voter cards, register to vote or amend their details for the upcoming General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is part of their registration and awareness drive, which starts today.

A draw for the winners will be held on April 20th.

Saneem says as of now, over 60 percent of registered voters have upgraded their voter cards, and they aim to reach 75 by the end of the campaign.

The Supervisor of Elections advises that it is important for Fijians to bring their birth certificates when registering, updating voter cards or amending their details.

The campaign ends on April 2nd.

