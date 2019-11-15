Nationwide assessment of beech-de-mer to be done: PM

The Ministry of Fisheries will conduct a nationwide assessment of sea cucumber or beech-de-mer this year, following a ban on harvest in 2017.

This was relayed to the people of Wailevu West, Cakaudrove during a talanoa session with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Uluivalili College yesterday.

Natuvu villagers told the Prime Minister they depend on the sea cucumber for their livelihood as they have no other sources of income and the ban has really affected them.

In response, the villagers were told that a nationwide assessment on sea cucumber stock will be conducted soon, to see whether stocks have increased as a result of the ban – to improve food security.

Following the stock assessment, the Ministry of Fisheries will then determine the most sustainable system of harvest and consumption to ensure they are not put at risk.

The decision to ban the harvest of sea cucumber was based on a research which showed that stocks have reached critical level and would become extinct if nothing was done.

Natuvu village survives on a couple of seawater projects, the main one being farming sea cucumber, undertaken by the community to ensure they can provide for their families.