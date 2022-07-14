National well-being is vital: Kofe

Simon Kofe. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Countries need to change their values and strategies to achieve the well-being of all nations.

This was highlighted by Tuvalu’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Kofe, during the Leadership and Regionalism talanoa session at the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum in Suva.

Kofe says the region is in a very good position to look at how culture is relevant to dealing with the global context we find ourselves in.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the war in Ukraine-Russia, COVID-19, and climate change are global issues that affect everyone.

“We have reached the level where we are vulnerable to each other’s actions. Actions you take in one part of the world affect a very remote country like Tuvalu.”

Kofe says they intend to bring awareness to climate change through the signing of joint communiqués at the bilateral level.