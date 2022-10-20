National Toppers Overseas Scheme reinstated

The National Toppers Overseas Scheme, which was suspended due to pandemic-related travel restrictions in 2020, has been reinstated.

Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal confirms that this scheme has been reinstated for the next academic year.

Dr. Lal says they are now finalizing the letter of understanding with nine universities based in Australia and New Zealand.

He says that previously there was an open gate system where students chose their universities.

However, there have been some changes.

“We want to see that we get best value of the money that the government is spending so we have looked at the institutions and universities which are providing the best quality programs and they are affordable and also their programs meet our priority areas. So we are currently signing the agreements with nine universities. “

The universities include Auckland University of Technology, Massey University in Auckland, Monash University, Queensland University of Technology, Western Sydney University, University of Auckland, New Castle and New South Wales.