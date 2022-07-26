National Skills Council to address skills shortage

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey.

There are plans to set-up a National Skills Council to help address the skills shortage in the country.

This is the focus of an industry consultation organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Australia Pacific Training Coalition currently underway in Suva.

There are also discussions on developing a National TVET Policy.

With the ongoing skills migration, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey says there is a whole range of skills gap in the country.

“Post-COVID we’re happy that our people have the opportunity to go to greener pastures, look for work overseas but at the same time we are also mindful of the fact that a lot of skills are being lost over this period so it’s very important that we start looking at how we can quickly gear ourselves up again reskill and up skill more people in Fiji.”

The consultation ends this afternoon.