National Occupational Health Service plan to launch soon

A new National Occupational Health Service plan is being drafted to account for risks from future pandemics like COVID-19.

This will further strengthen the health and safety of employees at workplaces.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says they will be working with the International Labour Organization to commit towards a safer, and healthier working environment.

“Occupational Health Services is an area that is equally important to occupational safety and we will ensure that appropriate rightful attention is provided to assist the reduction of workplace accidents, diseases and deaths”.

Kumar says COVID-19 has set a new benchmark for employers on how they can best protect their workers wellbeing.

“At this point in time there’s too much focus on the safety aspect. The service plan will have the health aspect as well and we are working very closely with the ministry of health”.

The Ministry of Employment will also introduce a recognition award for those workplaces that show compliance and commitment towards protecting their staff from any future disease outbreaks.























