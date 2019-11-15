National Journey Planner to benefit Fijians says LTA

In an effort to further modernize the bus Industry, the Land Transport Authority is in the stages of setting up a National Journey Planner.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says it is an inspirational project and they’re hopeful it will be implemented soon through maintaining dialogues with stakeholders.

He says the initiative is not funded and they see tremendous benefits not only for Fijians but also inbound tourists.

Article continues after advertisement

“It proves reliability, there’s a mapping package built inside it which shows where the bus is. The customer can stand at the bus stop out in the middle of nowhere, open up the app – the app will automatically find out where the customer is. They can then tap in their destination. It will show the next three buses or minibuses coming along. It will show the fare from their origin to their destination so it takes away the uncertainty.”

Simpson says the journey planner will also be rolled out to other transport sectors as well.

The program will be available through a mobile application and allow travellers to plan their trips with more certainty.

“It works on the back of the transport ticketing system. So the architecture sits above the e-transport system. And particularly the e-transport system becomes tap on –tap off then it will allow customers to plan their journeys from point A to point B. It will allow transfer from one mode to another.”

The Fiji Bus Operators had earlier said it supports the move by the LTA to improve the experience of travelling by bus with real-time information.